Aladdin 2: What We Know So Far About The Live-Action Disney Sequel

What Is The Story Of Aladdin 2?

Very little is known about Aladdin 2, including what the story will be. When it came to last year's live-action Aladdin remake, we knew that it would be a retelling of the popular animated film with a few new touches to make it not a complete carbon copy. But when it comes to this newest sequel, while some thought it might follow in the footsteps of the aforementioned The Return of Jafar, the story will be taking an entirely new, fresh approach with this sequel, according to those folks working behind-the-scenes at Disney.

Suffice to say, the nostalgic moviegoers who were hoping to see the direct-to-video sequel brought to the big screen in blockbuster form might be disappointed. But this is probably for the best. A new story invites brand new possibilities, and it prevents the film from falling into the same criticisms that it is a second-rate redo. But what will happen in this new sequel? We'll have to wait to see.