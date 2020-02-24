Someone Just Give Invisible Man's Elisabeth Moss A Rom-Com Already, Thanks

Even if we go back super far in Elizabeth Moss’ resume, she really broke big on The West Wing which, while not gritty, was solidly in the drama camp during its run. She’s since become a household name thanks to projects like Mad Men, Top of the Lake, and The Handmaid’s Tale. She’s been in comedies like Get Him To The Greek before, but those aren’t the roles that were her biggest or that she is most known for by any means.