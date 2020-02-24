Did Daniel Craig Veto A Previous Version Of Billie Eilish's No Time To Die Theme?

Finneas O'Connell: Well, this is the first song I know Daniel's opinion of, of ours.

Billie Eilish: That's true.

Finneas: Well, he had to like it.

Billie: Now. [As if he didn’t like it before]

Finneas: If Daniel doesn't like it, you don't get the job.

Billie: He's got a big say in it, we learned that from this.