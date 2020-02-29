Johnny Depp And Amber Heard: A Timeline Of Their Professional And Personal Relationship

Thumb through any given tabloid magazine in the grocery store checkout lane or watch any of the countless celebrity news shows and it won’t take long to come across an article or segment on the never-ending legal and personal battles between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. But with everything that is going on between the two former co-stars and couple, it’s hard to lose track of how it all started in the first place.

From meeting on the set of a movie over 10 years ago to the current defamation suit and everything in between, here’s a rundown of how Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got here.