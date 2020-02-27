The Candyman Trailer Is Definitely Not For The Faint Of Heart

If you haven’t watched the original Candyman recently, it’s an amazing example of pull-no-punches horror, and it would appear that Nia DaCosta has created something in a similar vein here. While we certainly hope that this trailer isn’t showing us too much, it looks like this movie is going to be filled with a number of horrific and scary set pieces, from the events that transpire in that high school bathroom, to the art exhibit, to whatever is going on in that shower at the very end.