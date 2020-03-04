Surprise, The Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani Says The Marvel Movie Doesn’t Use Much Green Screen

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place right now, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. But the studio has big things in the works for the next slate of storytelling, which will include both TV and movie adventures. Chief among the upcoming movie installments is Chloé Zhao's The Eternals, which will be following the release of Black Widow. Kumail Nanjiani is playing the cosmic powered Kingo in the blockbuster, and he recently revealed that the movie uses very little green screen work.