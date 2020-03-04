No Time To Die Trailer Features More Action And Blofeld

After nearly five years of waiting following 2015’s Spectre, we’re all eager to see Daniel Craig’s James Bond back on the big screen. Well, it turns out that we’re going to have to wait a bit longer because the April film has just been pushed back to November due to the coronavirus wreaking havoc on international ticket sales. It may not make up for it, but to help sate that need for 007, check out the new No Time To Die trailer, which features more action and Blofeld. Take a look: