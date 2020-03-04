Young Star Wars Fan Gets R2-D2 Hero Arm, And Mark Hamill Approves

It might not be the kind of thing most of us would think about, but Luke Skywalker may be extra special to Star Wars fans with limb differences given his journey in the films that saw his hand cut off by Darth Vader and replaced with a robotic one. Knowing this, Mark Hamill also participated in a video for Open Bionics, letting kids with limb differences know that they can do whatever they want, and Luke losing his hand didn’t stop him from becoming the savior of the galaxy.