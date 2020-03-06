The Rock Shares Hilarious Jumanji Bloopers With Kevin Hart Ahead Of DVD Release

Through the whole early press run for Jumanji: The Next Level, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart were naturally paired and really seemed to be having the best time with the gig. Given they were mimicking acting icons this time around, it's no wonder they may have had more fun with the roles in the sequel or at least felt like they were challenging. Apparently, they even spent a bunch of time on the set of the Jumanji movie regularly doing bad Scottish accents, so they were having a ball before, during and well after filming.