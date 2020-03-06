The Rock Shares Hilarious Jumanji Bloopers With Kevin Hart Ahead Of DVD Release

Leave a Comment
There ain’t no party like a Rock and Kevin Hart party, as evidenced over and over again ahead of the release of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the duo’s more recent hit Jumanji: The Next Level. Now the movie is preparing to hit DVD, Blu-ray and Digital and the fun apparently isn’t over yet thanks to a new blooper real.
Taking to social media this week, Dwayne Johnson shared some behind-the-scenes moments form The Next Level that really should be appealing to fans, particularly the fans who have followed his all-in-good-fun, banter-filled relationship with Kevin Hart.
If you’ve seen Jumanji: The Next Level you should already know that the amazing premise of the newer Jumanji movies follows a different group of characters hopping into the game avatars played by The Rock and Kevin Hart. This time around, Dwayne Johnson’s Smolder Bravestone is inhabited by Danny DeVito’s character Eddie and Kevin Hart’s Mouse Finbar is inhabited by Danny Glover’s Milo.
This means for a large swath of The Next Level, The Rock and Hart are doing impressions of the two famous Danny’s. That’s what these bloopers are all about, including a funny though-joke about a dude named Carl.
Through the whole early press run for Jumanji: The Next Level, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart were naturally paired and really seemed to be having the best time with the gig. Given they were mimicking acting icons this time around, it's no wonder they may have had more fun with the roles in the sequel or at least felt like they were challenging. Apparently, they even spent a bunch of time on the set of the Jumanji movie regularly doing bad Scottish accents, so they were having a ball before, during and well after filming.
In real life Johnson and Hart are buddies and the former even helped out the latter after his car accident last year. The Rock was on his honeymoon when Kevin Hart dealt with a horrible car crash and subsequent surgical intervention, and Dwayne Johnson cut his vacation short to cover for Hart during a planned appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show.
Ultimately, Jumanji: The Next Level was a big hit and is still making a little moolah in theaters. We’ll have to wait and see if the studio signs on for Jumanji 4, but for now we can relieve the magic through the big home entertainment release for the film, which comes complete with scene breakdowns and a gag reel.
Jumanji: The Next Level is currently available on Digital and will be hitting homes via hard copies on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K starting on March 17. You can order your own copy now.