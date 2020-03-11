How Emma Exists Alongside Clueless, According To The Director

But high school feels very familiar, I think. There's the cheerleaders and the mathletes and the nerds and the jocks and the, and the stoners and whatever it is there are these separate sections, and at that age and in that contained environment you often feel like there's no way out. And I think the more powerful people can seem this mistaken God-like power over someone else's destiny at that school – either to punish or to help create a bigger, better them, instead of realizing that they're just fine where they are and that they have real friends. So I think that's why it worked so well besides, you know, her amazing painterly touch.