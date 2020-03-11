Harvey Weinstein's 23-Year Prison Sentence Is Not The Maximum He Could Have Gotten

Leave a Comment
The past few years have seen a huge change in the film world and beyond. Conversations surrounding sexual assault and misconduct within the industry was kickstarted by the bombshell allegations made against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The #MeToo movement was born from these headlines, and now his legal proceedings have made their way through the justice system. Weinstein was found guilty just weeks ago, and a judge has now sentenced him to a whopping 23 years in prison. It's a verdict that will likely see him live out his remaining years behind bars, although it could have been an even more severe sentence.
While Harvey Weinstein was the subject of a great number of sexual misconduct allegations, a few of them actually made it to court. Weinstein was tried in New York, a state which is known for its harsh rulings in regards to sexual assault. He was ultimately acquitted of a number of charges, while being convicted for two different counts of assault. Each rape charge has the power to add 25 years to the sentence, so Weinstein surely could have gotten even more time in prison. Although the New York Times' report of 25 years for the former producer is a hefty sum-- especially for a man of his age.
Harvey Weinstein's conviction and sentence is sure to elicit an emotional response from the film industry. Countless actors and directors worked with Weinstein and his former film group, and there was a swift and visceral response from the community once the allegations against Weinstein were made public. His sentencing marks the end of a long journey, one that has plenty of strong feelings and memories tied to it.
The jury involved with Harvey Weinstein's case made their decision in around 24 hours, after a long and public trial. Justice James A. Burke was the one who carried out sentencing at the Supreme Court in Manhattan. Given curtain acquittals involved in the charges brought against Weinstein resulted in a minimum of five years in prison. But the prosecution's case seems to have convinced Burke, who went for a more aggressive 25 year sentence. He heard witness testimony throughout the court proceedings, including the survivors of Weinstein's assault.
Harvey Weinstein is currently 67 years-old, so it's very possible that the former film industry titan will spend the rest of his life in prison. His defense highlighted Weinstein's age and health during the trial, no doubt hoping for a more merciful sentencing. That didn't come to fruition, with the Justice System ultimately siding with the survivors.
When the allegations against Harvey Weinstein came out in The New York Times and the New Yorker, there were quite a few familiar names among the list of victims. Several well known actresses revealed their experiences with Weinstein, including Mira Sorvino. She responded to Weinstein's sentencing on social media, posting:
While Harvey Weinstein's sentencing could have been more severe, there was a clear message sent by his 25 years. Society and the Justice System have condemned sexual misconduct and assault, with Weinstein falling from power in a very public way. The controversy has been an emotional one that has spanned years, and the fallout from the sentencing will likely be felt throughout the entertainment world and beyond.
Harvey Weinstein isn't the only powerful man in entertainment who has gone to court over sexual assault cases. Both Bill Cosby and Kevin Spacey have been fighting their own legal battles, to very different results. So while Weinstein's fate might be sealed, the conversation around misconduct and the legal system will likely continue for the foreseeable future.