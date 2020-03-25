Updated List Of Major Movie Release Delays And Early Digital Releases Due To Coronavirus

Production Delays

The following films have been films have been put on hold while still in development for the time being. The release dates for many of these movies have remained the same as far as we know, but it seems likely that at least some of them will need to be moved, depending on how soon the release date is set, how far along production was when it was delayed and when the production will be able to resume. We'll do our best to keep the information updated as it comes in.