Robert Pattinson Reveals He Wasn't Team Edward Attractive When Auditioning For Twilight

Robert Pattinson has established quite a name for himself as an actor, having worked with some of the most iconic directors working today. But he first became a household name playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. Based off the novel of the same name, Edward is a sex symbol on both the page and screen, but it turns out that Pattinson wasn't feeling too hot when he went in to audition for his vampiric alter ego. He recently shared this surprising story, and it's a good one.