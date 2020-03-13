Eternals Star Is Teasing A Marvel Love Triangle

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever expanding place, and there are some very exciting projects coming down the pipeline. Chief among them is
Chloé Zhao's The Eternals, which will be a massive cosmic story told over thousands of years. The movie boasts an outstanding and diverse cast, including actress Gemma Chan. Chan may have made her Marvel debut as Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel, but she'll be playing new character Sersi in The Eternals. And she recently teased a love triangle in the upcoming blockbuster.
The Eternals the largely a mystery at this point, which is helping to add to its hype. The ensemble project will feature a motley crew of superheroes, who are tasked with protecting Earth. Moviegoers will get the chance to meet a ton of new characters, each with their own quirks and powers. And Gemma Chan's Sersi looks like she's going to have a romantic connection with a few people. As she put it,
Sersi is the one that has the most affinity with humans, indeed she is even involved in two love stories, an absolute novelty for Marvel events and one of the reasons that attracted me to this project.
Well, this sounds exciting. It looks like Sersi will have her share of lovers in The Eternals. And it's this unique character trait that helped attract Gemma Chan to the project. That, and the absolutely insane cast. Besides, she's a Marvel veteran at this point.
Gemma Chan's comments come from Vanity Fair gives the smallest glimpse into her mysterious Eternals character. While the starring cast and their characters have been revealed, there's no telling what Chloé Zhao has in mind for the team of cosmic superheroes. The cast list itself shows how the filmmaker is eager to make changes to their characterization. Selma Hayek's character was gender swapped, Lauren Ridloff's Makkari is hearing impaired, while Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos will be the first LGBT superhero.
On the page Sersi has as ton of powers, including Superhuman strength and durability molecular manipulation, psionic powers, flight, and near vulnerability. It's unclear if her abilities will be changed for the film adaptation, but it sounds like The Eternals are a very strong group of characters. The cast even jokes that they would kick the Avengers' asses in a fight. Them be some fighting words!
Since The Eternals are not exactly a household name, director Chloé Zhao should have free range in adapting them for the big screen. This is a system that worked out well for James Gunn and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, as he took an unknown group of heroes and quickly made them fan favorites. Luckily, The Eternals is one of the first movies to hit theaters during Phase Four.
The Eternals will hit theaters on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.