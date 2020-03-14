In Happier News, Wonder Woman 1984 Is Crushing The 2020 Poster Game

I know, I know. It’s not been a easy week for movie fans. Some of the most exciting spring movies have been delayed and now certain major productions have been stalled as well. But, Diana Prince is here to cheer you up. Between all the chaos, Warner Bros seems to be sending a clear message that Wonder Woman 1984 is still going ahead and it’s going to be totally tubular. I think that’s '80s talk…? Anyway, check out this new motion poster: