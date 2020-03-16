Spider-Man: Far From Director Reveals Hilarious Sequel Poster In Response To Coronavirus Concerns

Spider-Man would wind up probably being fairly useless in a work from home scenario... but the good news is that Peter Parker wouldn't be. Not only does he have a lot of technology know-how that would allow him to do a lot of good just sitting in front of a computer monitor, but he also has solid journalistic instincts that would aid in any kind of research necessary. The film showing all this might not wind up being all that action-heavy, but it could still be rather clever and cool.