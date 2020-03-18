Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In April 2020

In a normal month, like say the way March started out, we'd all be looking forward to what the various streaming services have coming simply because we might get new episodes of our favorite shows, or maybe a new movie to enjoy. Now, however, in a post-coronavirus world, streaming services like Disney+ are going to be a near necessity as people try to find ways to fill hours of self-isolation. Disney+ took the unprecedented action of adding Frozen II to its offerings months before we expected to see it. The official list for what is coming in April is now available, and while there is nothing quite as big as Frozen II on the horizon, there are a number of noteworthy additions both in the form of original content and classic library pieces.