The 5 Best Random Keanu Reeves Appearances In Movies

Keanu (2016)

How we did not see this coming, I will never know, considering the man’s name is in the title of this comedy starring dynamic duo Keegan-Michael Key and and co-writer Jordan Peele as cousins who must pose as assassins to retrieve an adorable kitten named Keanu from an intimidating LA drug dealer. When Clarence Goobril (Key) takes his criminal performance as far as accidentally inhaling a powerful hallucinogenic with the street name “Holy Shit,” he embarks on a trip that, after a detour into a George Michael video, puts him face-to-face with his cousin’s pet kitten, who quotes Keanu Reeves movies to him in the voice of Keanu Reeves.

In case you were initially unable to guess that Keanu is the one making a fitting, yet hilariously bizarre, cameo as the titular kitten in Keanu, Clarence points it out directly for you.