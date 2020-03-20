Parents Defending Disney+'s Frozen II After Others Got Snarky About Their Kids Watching On Repeat

YouTube commentator Jim Sterling has said that in any internet argument there are, at minimum, three phases that you can be sure will happen. First, you have the initial response to a thing. A majority, or at least a vocal subset, will form around a particular opinion. Then, you have the backlash, where a second group decides to tell the first group how wrong they are. Finally, you have the backlash to the backlash, wherein the first group, or possibly a third group, then goes after the second group in order to tell them to calm down and that the first group was right the whole time. We have now reached that moment on the topic of Frozen II on Disney+.