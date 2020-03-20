Gal Gadot Tried To Do Something Nice With ‘Imagine.’ It Didn't Go Over So Hot

Leave a Comment
We’re living in tense times. It’s easier to agitate when events have been cancelled left and right, movie theaters have closed down and everyone’s staying home with their family members – maybe estranged roommates? There’s a lot of unprecedented situations being dealt with right now. We could use a hero right about now. What about Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot? The DCEU icon recently took to social media to sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” with a ton of celebrities, but fans were not into it. Check it out:
It sounds like her message didn't quite stuck the landing, did it? There’s a lot of people out there without the luxury of staying home or getting tested for the coronavirus. This Twitter user called for celebrities to do more than just sing to their phones:
Now there is certainly some of that going around. As late night shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! have transitioned to at-home programming, they are highlighting a number of charities and donating to them. And it seems like fans were hoping for more of that proactivity with Gal Gadot’s celebrity sing-a-long. Here’s another one:
It’s a good day to be a meme creator. There's more time to think them up and a wider audience for it. This one ruthlessly compares Gal Gadot and other celebrities to the rich family from Best Picture winner, Parasite:
The internet likes to hate, but at least some people were touched by seeing actors like Kristen Wiig, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Amy Adams and OG Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter sing to the tune. Here’s a different reaction:
Gal Gadot meant well! She joins a slew of celebrities posting from their homes to stay indoors and stay positive during this time. Arnold Schwarzenegger totally posted from his hot tub to tell fans to “Put the cookie down!” and stop spring breaking in this crisis. Tom Hanks, who tested positive for coronavirus with his wife, Rita Wilson, is in isolation in Australia eating vegemite.
Needless to say that Gal Gadot is best known for her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DCEU, having already played the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Diana of Themyscira's solo movie and Justice League. Gadot will reprise the superheroine in Wonder Woman 1984, which is currently set for release this June and will see Diana going up against Maxwell Lord and The Cheetah, as well as reuniting with Steve Trevor. However, given how the coronavirus has delayed the release of numerous other movies, it's entirely possible Wonder Woman 1984 will also find itself being pushed back.
What do you think about Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video? Comment and vote in our poll below. Stay tuned for more updates concerning Wonder Woman 1984.