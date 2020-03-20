Gal Gadot Tried To Do Something Nice With ‘Imagine.’ It Didn't Go Over So Hot

Needless to say that Gal Gadot is best known for her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DCEU, having already played the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Diana of Themyscira's solo movie and Justice League. Gadot will reprise the superheroine in Wonder Woman 1984, which is currently set for release this June and will see Diana going up against Maxwell Lord and The Cheetah, as well as reuniting with Steve Trevor. However, given how the coronavirus has delayed the release of numerous other movies, it's entirely possible Wonder Woman 1984 will also find itself being pushed back.