People Are Having A Heyday With Tangled 'Predicting' Coronavirus

Whoa! With coronavirus being talked about left and right, Disney fans have realized that it was the same name as the kingdom Rapunzel hails from in Tangled. The word “Corona” can be derived from the Latin word for “crown,” which is the symbol of royalty. It makes sense why Disney would use the word to name a literal royal kingdom. And in terms of coronavirus itself, it was named “Corona” because under a microscope, it has the appearance of a crown.