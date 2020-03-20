Apparently There Was A Graphic Peeing Scene In Cats That Was Cut

Was it Mister Mistoffelees in the living room? Could it have been Bustopher Jones on the docks? Or was it Macavity and/or Bombalurina, right in the middle of the Jellicle Ball floor? If you thought any of those solutions were correct, you’re absolutely wrong! Per a follow-up tweet from another Cats veteran, it was none other than Rebel Wilson’s Jennyanydots, in the kitchen sink, staring straight into the audience’s souls.