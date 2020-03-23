Jailed Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Tested Positive For Coronavirus

At 68 years old and with a failed recent back surgery under his belt, he wasn’t in particularly good health prior to his alleged COVID-19 diagnosis. Right now, Weinstein has reportedly been moved to isolation to keep him from infecting other inmates. As of right now, it’s unclear whether he’s showing any symptoms or even why exactly he was tested. If he is coronavirus positive, we’ll likely hear some kind of statement from his publicist in the coming days, but until then, there’s not going to be a lot of verified information out there. The Department of Corrections won’t comment on the record, and the flow of information in and out of prison is always sketchy.