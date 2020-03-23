Early Star Wars: The Force Awakens Concept Art Reunites Luke With Darth Vader’s Helmet

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's almost hard to believe, but the Skywalker Saga has been over for a number of months. J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker arrived back in December, and wrapped up the nine-film narrative that began back with A New Hope. Abrams also kickstarted the franchise back up with The Force Awakens, so he's seen plenty of concepts come and go over the years. In fact, a new concept art shows Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker reunited with Darth Vader's signature mask.