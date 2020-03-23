J.K. Rowling Doing The Dang Thing And Making Harry Potter Available During COVID-19 Crisis

With schools being closed as a safety precaution, this open license will allow teachers to post videos of themselves reading the seven Harry Potter books aloud for their students. However, before any teachers reading get too excited and start posting a read-through of The Sorcerer’s Stone to YouTube, this relaxation of the standard copyright permissions only permits such videos to be posted onto “schools’ secure networks or closed educational platforms” from now until the end of the school year, or to the end of July for those in the summer hemisphere.