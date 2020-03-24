Jeremy Renner Asks For Reduction In Child Support Payments Due To Coronavirus

The delays on production for Hawkeye might be a blessing in disguise though, as both production on Disney+ shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and films such as Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings have also been delayed due to COVID-19 related concerns. Which probably means that if Hawkeye had a date set for its debut, it was probably going to be shifted anyway, so the Marvel Cinematic Universe could continue in the proper alignment.