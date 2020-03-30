13 Intense Post-Apocalyptic Movies And Where To Stream Or Rent Them Online

A Quiet Place (2018)

Probably the quietest movie on this list, John Krasinski's 2018 lesson in theater etiquette, A Quiet Place, is as terrifying as it is silent. This monster movie follows the Abbot family as they fight for survival in a world that has been overtaken by the mysterious and sightless alien creatures who are drawn by sound. This intimate look at a family in crisis is one of the most terrifying and emotional experiences I have had in movie theater in a long time. And with the release of A Quiet Place II being postponed to a later date, now is the perfect time to watch this instant classic again.

Where To Stream Online: Hulu

Where To Rent Online: Amazon