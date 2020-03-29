Every Death Scene From The Final Destination Movies, Ranked

1. Final Destination 2: Evan Lewis – Impaled through the head by fire escape ladder

When lottery winner Evan Lewis enters his apartment in Final Destination 2, one of the first things he does is toss a skillet filled with old spaghetti out the window… and you immediately know that’s the action that is going to cost him his life. What makes his death sequence so incredible, though, is just how much it throws at you leading up to that point – with the magnet in the Chinese food destroying the microwave, his watch getting his wrist stuck in the garbage disposal, the burning mozzarella sticks, and the magically slamming windows. By the time he gets to the fire escape you’re not really entirely sure how the spaghetti will provide the nail in his coffin, but then it does when he slips on it and winds up getting a ladder to the eyeball.