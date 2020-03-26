Chris Pratt Talks Rewarding Parenting Moments, Watching Pixar Movies With His Kid

In the interview with Popsugar, Chris Pratt explained his point of view to Tom Holland, before telling the young Spider-Man and Onward actor it’s something for him to look forward to with his own kids down the road. Given Holland is only 23-years-old, we may be waiting a while for his own Pixar movie/parenting thoughts. However, interestingly Holland also admitted he’d hoped he could play a teenage version of Dash previously before we knew what Incredibles 2 was about. That's the type of high-energy role he'd probably excel at.