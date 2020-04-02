Spider-Man 3: What We Know So Far About The Far From Home Sequel

Between Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jon Watts has already helmed two excellent films featuring the titular web-slinger, and both Marvel and Sony have been happy enough with the work to bring him back for the next adventure. Should all go according to plan, he will be the first director to helm an entire MCU trilogy, and only the third to direct three films for Marvel Studios (the other two being Joe and Anthony Russo, who made four titles for the company thus far: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame). Since taking the helm of Spider-Man: Homecoming, the central character has been Watts’ whole world career-wise, as he hasn’t directed any other movies in between the blockbusters.