Matrix 4 And Uncharted Crew Members Are Asking For Payment After Sudden Film Suspension

The out of work crew members have come together under the banner of a group called Wir sind Babelsberg (We Are Babelsberg) to ask both the studio and the German government for help. Germany's Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media recently unveiled an aid package designed to support film workers. Unfortunately, because of the financing structure of the two films, Variety reports that its unlikely that anybody working on The Matrix 4 or Uncharted will be eligible for assistance. Because the films had not yet been started, they had only applied for German tax credits, not the funding grants that would have made the films eligible under the relief program.