9 Harry Potter Characters Who Were The Absolute Worst

9. Rita Skeeter

This choice is an especially personal matter to me because, as the proud holder of a degree in journalism, people like sensationalist Daily Prophet reporter Rita Skeeter tend to get under my skin quite easily.

Worst acts and attributes: Skeeter's "enchantingly nasty" writing, to quote Albus Dumbledore, hit its peak during Harry Potter's participation in the Triwizard Tournament, which she wrote several libelous accounts of by using her unregistered status as a beetle Animagus to stalk him.

Level of Terribleness: 4/10