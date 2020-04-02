There’s One Part Of Wonder Woman 1984 Connie Nielsen Can’t Wait To See

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see Connie Nielsen taking charge again at the movies, as her character in Sea Fever is a commanding presence that also has to lead in a time of crisis. As the resolute Freya, Nielsen has to protect the crew of her fishing boat from an encroaching evil of underwater origin. While the film didn’t offer the same stunt challenges that she engaged in as DC’s big screen Hippolyta, Connie Nielsen does get to help fight off a bioluminescent creature that tries to infect herself, and her crew, with a parasitic entity. So it’s not too far off from spearing winged demons while running up walls, but Sea Fever offers an experience that’s different enough from what we’ll probably see Nielsen doing in Wonder Woman 1984.