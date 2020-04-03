HBO Has Made Detective Pikachu, The LEGO Movie 2 And More Movies Free For Everyone

As far as the cinematic selection is concerned, we have a wide variety of stories to choose from. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and Pokemon Detective Pikachu are among the more recent releases, with both movies, as well as Blinded By the Light and Isn’t It Romantic?, showing in theaters last year. While both The LEGO Movie 2 and Detective Pikachu were met with a solid amount of positive reception, the latter movie made the bigger splash at the box office and currently ranks as the highest-grossing video game movie adaptation of all time.