Harry Potter Writer J.K. Rowling Suspects She Had Coronavirus

Many throughout the world are continuing to battle the coronavirus pandemic, including a sizable amount of celebrities who have been diagnosed. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were among the first high-profile figures to contract the virus but have since recovered. Now, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling believes that she may have had an encounter with COVID-19 and is speaking out about it.
J.K. Rowling revealed through a recent Twitter post that she exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus for the past few weeks, though she was never tested. Rowling went on to say she has recovered and shared a video that she credits for her recovery:
While it’s good to hear that Rowling is no longer experiencing possible symptoms, it’s important to stress that she was never formally tested, making her reported COVID-19 status somewhat unclear.
Despite the fact that she must self-quarantine and practice social distancing like the rest of us, J.K. Rowling hasn’t been complacent. The author recently gifted teachers with the open license to post videos of themselves reading Harry Potter books to their students. Such videos, however, can only be posted through a secure school network or a closed educational platform. Regardless of the red tape, it’s still a nice gesture on Rowling’s part.
J.K. Rowling isn’t the only celebrity spreading generosity during this pandemic. X-Men star James McAvoy recently contributed over $300,000 to a crowdfunding campaign to help provide protective gear for National Heath Service employees. Pop star Pink is making $500,000 donations to both the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund and to the mayor of Los Angeles’ Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.
Meanwhile, NFL quarterback Drew Brees has committed to donating $5 million to the city of New Orleans in the hopes of aiding the city’s COVID-19 relief efforts.
In addition to the spirit of giving, others are finding ways to spread some good old-fashioned positivity. While in self-quarantine, both Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson entertained the public with a serious of hilarious social media posts. These ranging from Hanks working on a classic typewriter and Wilson even singling along to “Hip Hop Horray.”
John Krasinski has even launched a new show on YouTube that aims to highlight positive news in the world. In his most recent episode, he welcomed a young Hamilton fan who was later treated to a performance from Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Broadway original cast.
Whether or not J.K. Rowling actually contracted COVID-19 can’t be said, but at least she’s using the opportunity to speak out on the virus and spread some positivity. Because the need for positivity during a time like this goes without saying. Stay with CinemBlend as we keep you updated on the latest coronavirus-related developments in the world of television and film.