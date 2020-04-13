12 Movies To Stream If You Like The Matrix

Dark City (1998)

An amnesiac (Rufus Sewell) struggles to regain his memory and figure out why he is wanted for murder after he awakens in a strange, dismal world controlled by a group of inhuman beings.

Why The Matrix Fans Will Like It: Alex Proyas’ neo noir tale of an oppressive, futuristic society has long been a subject of comparison to the Wachowskis’ hit, which came out just a year later, with some calling it weirder, darker, and even better.

Stream it on Vudu here