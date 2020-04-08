Surprise, Dave Bautista's Delayed Movie Is Heading To Streaming Instead Of Theaters

As a lot of theatrical features have had their release windows delayed into further debuts than intended throughout 2020, there were bound to be some films that would opt to take the more economic route and head to the world of streaming debuts. Disney recently called their own shot in that respect, as they’re sending Artemis Fowl to their Disney+ service, with a release date to be determined. Now, Dave Bautista’s oft-delayed spy comedy My Spy has found itself falling into the same fate, with Prime Video being the service set to give the film its domestic release.