Surprise, Dave Bautista's Delayed Movie Is Heading To Streaming Instead Of Theaters

Leave a Comment
As a lot of theatrical features have had their release windows delayed into further debuts than intended throughout 2020, there were bound to be some films that would opt to take the more economic route and head to the world of streaming debuts. Disney recently called their own shot in that respect, as they’re sending Artemis Fowl to their Disney+ service, with a release date to be determined. Now, Dave Bautista’s oft-delayed spy comedy My Spy has found itself falling into the same fate, with Prime Video being the service set to give the film its domestic release.
This news just came from Deadline, who reported that Amazon Studios has acquired My Spy for an unset digital debut through their Prime Video platform. While the film did release in certain territories internationally, the domestic bow was a subject of much mystery, as the original release date had director Peter Segal and Dave Bautista’s collaboration dropping last August, before being kicked around the early 2020 schedule.
More To Come…