Independence Day And Other Disaster Movie Presidents, Ranked By How Well They Handled The Crisis

The Crisis: President Blake (Perry King) perishes after he orders the southern states to evacuate to Mexico and tells the northern states that they'll need to hunker down and stay warm. His successor, Raymond Becker (Kenneth Welsh) is initially dismissive of the severity of climate change, but changes his tune after most of humanity is wiped out. Before that, he's the closest thing to a villain you'll see here.

The Ultimate Line: "Our economy is every bit as fragile as the environment. Perhaps you should keep that in mind before making sensationalist claims."