The Human Centipede Actor Dieter Laser Has Died At 78

Dedicated to his craft, Dieter Laser was such a method actor, Tom Six claimed that he wore an actual lab coat from a Nazi doctor during the filming of The Human Centipede: First Sequence. Whether or not that claim is true, Laser’s legacy of fear and villainy will live on in his work. Most notably, it will be remembered in a film that had such a powerful pop culture imprint, it didn’t take long for the film to find itself referenced by everyone from Beavis and Butthead to South Park. Not to mention, the mere mention of the title itself still makes people cringe. If you can make it to that sort of profile, in only a decade of operation, you know you’ve made it. Dieter Laser helped make all of that possible, and for that, he will be missed.