That Time Christopher Reeve Threw Shade At Marlon Brando Over Superman Role

I don’t say this to be vicious but I don’t worship at the altar of Marlon Brando. Because I feel he’s copped out in a certain way. He’s no longer in a leadership position that he could be. He could really be inspiring a whole generation of actors by continuing to work. But what happened is the press loved him whether he was good, bad or indifferent. Where people thought he was this institution no matter what he did. So he doesn’t care anymore. And I think it would just be sad to be 53 or whatever he is and not give a damn. I just think it’s too bad that the man has been forced into that hostility.