Pornhub Is Now All-In On Encouraging Handwashing, Which Is Pretty On Brand

Two key guidelines have been put in place for people to do to help stop the spread of COVID-19. First, social distance from others by staying in your home as much as possible, and second, frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, especially if you’ve been out in public. Pornhub is now encouraging the latter with a new website.
For those of you tired of visiting Pornhub for… well, you know, make your way over to Scrubhub. There you’ll find all the sexy and provocative handwashing videos your heart desires. There’s plenty of great videos to choose from on the home page, but if you’re particular about the handwashing content you consume, break down the offerings further with the various categories. Granted, the Scrubhub videos are broken down the same way as what’s on Pornhub, but rest assured, all you’ll find on this website is that sweet, sweet hand-cleaning action.
Scrubhub’s other offerings include a live Twitch stream of handwashing where you can chat with fellow sanitation enthusiasts, as well as the ability to show off your own handwashing skills with the camera on your computer, tablet or smartphone. The Scrubhub homepage also advertises something called Quidi, which I can only imagine will eventually be Quibi’s spicier competition.
Okay, so obviously Scrubhub has been created to provide some lightheartedness in these tough times by highlighting such a mundane activity, but there’s more to all this. The website was launched by creative duo Ani Acopian and Suzy Shinn in partnership with Scott Buscemi to also raise funds for two good causes.
All money donated on Scrubhub will go directly to Invisible Hands and Frontline Foods. The former is a New York-based volunteer program that “ delivers subsidized groceries to elderly, immune-compromised, and financially burdened families facing COVID-19,” and the latter is a Los Angeles-based volunteer program that “feeds local workers who are fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis,” as well as helps support local restaurants that are struggling to stay open as the coronavirus rages on.
So while Pornhub will obviously keep being one of the internet’s most popular destinations, Scrubhub is also available for those of you who like handwashing more than the average person. Sadly, it doesn’t look like The Aviator’s infamous handwashing scene is on the website, so give that a watch below to see what happens when you go a little bit too far with this type of cleaning.
Scrubhub just the latest way that Pornhub has been standing out over the last year, from releasing its first non-adult film and partnering with Bella Thorne on a short film, to posting pictures of a jacked Kumail Nanjiani. Oh, and for those of you interested in Pornhub Premium, that service is being kept free for another week.
For now, be sure to look through our guide detailing all the movies that have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.