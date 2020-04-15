Pornhub Is Now All-In On Encouraging Handwashing, Which Is Pretty On Brand

For those of you tired of visiting Pornhub for… well, you know, make your way over to Scrubhub. There you’ll find all the sexy and provocative handwashing videos your heart desires. There’s plenty of great videos to choose from on the home page, but if you’re particular about the handwashing content you consume, break down the offerings further with the various categories. Granted, the Scrubhub videos are broken down the same way as what’s on Pornhub, but rest assured, all you’ll find on this website is that sweet, sweet hand-cleaning action.