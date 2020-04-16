Spider-Man 2 Set Video Has Willem Dafoe Going Full Doctor Octopus

Spider-Man 2 ranks as the best of the Raimi films, but it goes beyond that. Alfred Molina was so perfect as Spider-Man’s rival, Doctor Octopus, that the series – despite rolling out five Spider-Man films after this fact – never returned to Otto as an adversary. We’ve seen other Goblins on screen, and the MCU Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has faced Shockers, Vultures and a pitch-perfect Mysterio. But the shoes left behind by Molina simply are too large to fill, and so this accurate representation is the only thing we have seen on the big screen… and may ever see, again.