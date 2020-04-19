Tom Hanks Says Rita Wilson Had Worse Covid-19 Symptoms, But He Was 'Wiped'

Leave a Comment
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had quite an experience with COVID-19. After being diagnosed in Australia, the two were forced to self-quarantine while they recovered. Eventually, the two were able to recover and returned to their home in Los Angeles. Now, Hanks is opening up more about the couple’s battle with the virus and, as you can expect, it wasn’t easy, especially for Rita Wilson:
We’re fine. It’s interesting to say. We went through the initial blast of it, which Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much higher fever. And she had some other [symptoms]. She lost her sense of taste, smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for the better part of three weeks. I had some bad body aches and was very fatigued and that’s how the Covid-19 went through us.
Tom Hanks told The National Defense radio show that he tried to pass the time by doing the exercises he typically engages in. However, he found it a lot more difficult to do them in his weakened condition:
I tried to do some floor exercises, some sit ups and some stretching—you know those old man kind of things…usually these things take me about a half hour and I was wiped after 12 minutes. Literally I laid down in my groovy hospital bed there and slept for an hour and a half.
The actor also pointed out that he and his wife were some of the first people to be diagnosed with the virus in Australia. As such, they were self-quarantined mostly due to the country’s desire to limit the spread of the disease early on:
The main reason we were isolated was to not give it to anybody else. It was relatively early in Australia’s response to the coronavirus, and they wanted us to not spread what we had. So that’s why we were in lockdown for the first three days there in the hospital.
Although Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson remained upbeat about their situation through playful social media updates, it sounds like they had a tougher time than we thought. It’s particularly sad to hear that Rita Wilson had such an ordeal with the coronavirus.
The famous pair have been candid about their time in self-quarantine. Rita Wilson posted a heartfelt message about her battle with both COVID-19 and breast cancer and thanked everyone for their support. Tom Hanks also recalled his experiences (to humorous and sentimental effect) through his recent Saturday Night Live monologue.
This pandemic appears to be far from finished, as people are the world are still feeling the brunt of it. Hopefully, by sharing their experiences, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and others can help to encourage and inform those who are still battling illness. Keep it here at CinemaBlend for more movie and TV news.