Tom Hardy: 6 Fascinating Things To Know About The Venom Star

Mikey Fassbender, he was in the third year, and he was, like, the shit. And he was in this wheelchair, 'cause his character is in a wheelchair. We had, like, half an hour for lunch, a half an hour to feed the whole school. We had this little canteen, Barbara's canteen, and Mikey would be holding up the whole queue 'cause he wouldn't get out of his fucking wheelchair. That's the kind of school I went to. ‘Mikey, man, just stand the fuck up and order your lunch so we can go back to school, so we don't get thrown out at the end of the week.’ And he'd be like, ‘Fuck you!’ It was awesome.