Now Disneyland Resort Is Dealing With Break-Ins During Closure

I had no specific plans to visit Disneyland Resort anytime soon, but now that I can't do that, there's nowhere else I'd rather be. Exactly how quickly people will come rushing back when the park eventually reopens is unclear, but being closed apparently hasn't been able to keep everybody away, as an 18-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for breaking into Disney California Adventure. However, it doesn't appear this person was a serious theme park fan who just needed to visit the happiest place on earth. Instead, it was just somebody looking to steal valuables while the park was shutdown.