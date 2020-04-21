Zack Snyder’s Fans Flood HBO Max’s Release-Date Tweet With Calls For The Snyder Cut

It’s one thing to scream “Release the Snyder Cut” every time Warner Bros. makes an announcement. It keeps Zack Snyder’s unreleased movie on the radars of the studio’s decision makers, and frequently trends on social media. But it’s another thing to have an idea WHERE you would like the Snyder Cut of Justice League to show up. Movie theaters aren’t really an option, as the current closure is creating a logjam of blockbusters who need to get screen time. So the obvious answer appears to be HBO Max.