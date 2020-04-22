Will Universal's Hollywood Horror Nights Happen This Year?

Theme parks are closed around the world with no real expectation as to when they will reopen. While the general feeling seems to be that things might start to reopen sooner rather than later, we don't actually know for sure, and so even events as far away as October have to be looked at with a pretty big question mark. Halloween Horror Nights is the biggest annual event for Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando, and even if the parks are open for business by Halloween, there's no guarantee the event will still take place. However, as of now, it appears that Universal is moving forward still expecting for HHN to take place, though not without some changes.