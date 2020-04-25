See What Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Could Look Like In A Venom Sequel

Leave a Comment
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man finds himself in an especially interesting position due to being in shared custody with Sony and Disney. Technically the character could find himself swinging with the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day and Sony’s Spider-Verse on another. It hasn't been confirmed whether Spidey will face off against Tom Hardy’s Venom, but fans can dream… and make incredible art in the meantime. Check this out:
Whoa! Digital artist Yadvender Singh Rana posted this awesome artwork of Tom Holland overtaken by the Venom symbiote, and now we’re all in. The piece of digital art has the 23-year-old actor pulling back a ton of webs as Venom’s head starts to meld over his brooding face. The design is in line with the suit fans saw in Sony’s Venom from 2018, which became a massive hit.
Sony is laying the groundwork for its own Marvel universe using its licensure for Spider-Verse characters. Following Venom, Jared Leto will star as a Spidey villain in Morbius, which comes in March 2021 and a sequel for Venom is set for a July 2021 release. As we expected, the third Spider-Man film just shifted dates from July 2021 to November 2021.
Let's not forget the suspicious move Tom Hardy made earlier this week when he posted a photo of Venom devouring Spider-Man and then deleted it. Did studio execs try and stop him from ruining a surprise or was the image too graphic? Last year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said a crossover between Spidey and Venom was “likely,” but up to Sony. Considering the success of Tom Holland’s MCU character, what would even stop them?
Morbius already had a nod to Spider-Man in its first trailer. And last summer, when Sony took full control of Spidey for awhile before the studio made amends with Disney, there was apparently a plan for the Web-Slinger to move over to Sony’s Spider-Verse. Once the studios decided to share the character again, Kevin Feige said this:
I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.
That sounds likely, but we’ll have to wait and see how Sony’s Spider-Verse plan unfolds. The upcoming Venom sequel, titled Venom: There Will Be Carnage, is over a year out. We know the movie directed by Andy Serkis and will feature Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady/Carnage as the movie’s main villain.
Could there be two Spider-Man 3’s featuring Venom? Sound off your theories in the comments below.