See What Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Could Look Like In A Venom Sequel

With @tomhardy teasing the new title for venom 2, and @tomholland2013 being clueless about when the next spidey movie will start shooting, we fans can only speculate as to when will they both meet. Personally, I think that it will happen in Venom 3, not before. Because, tom hardy's character as Eddie brock needs more development, and sony needs to establish their new shared universe with the upcoming morbius as well. Sony still owns Venom. And they control the storylines that go along with the character, including a potential face off with spiderman. And I think that establishing characters should be the first priority for them, and then they can go for a symbiote spidey. What are your thoughts on this? When will we see them both face off?