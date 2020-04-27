Watch The Goonies Cast Reunite For A Hilarious And Nostalgic Zoom Session

Leave a Comment
While the world is stuck at home, most of us are binging comfort movies to pass the time. And an absolute favorite in the CinemaBlend offices has to be Richard Donner’s The Goonies, a treasure-hunting jewel of a film that’s incredibly special to an entire generation of film geeks. The movie actually turns 35 years old this year (wtf?), and to celebrate the movie – and revel in the nostalgia – the cast got together (with an assistance from Josh Gad) for a wonderful interview session. Watch it for yourself below:
The video was organized by Josh Gad and staged to benefit The Center for Disaster Philanthropy. It’s allegedly going to be the kickoff of a new series called “Reunited Apart,” though I don’t know if Gad really is going to do this again and again, or if this is a one-off because he’s a huge fan of The Goonies.
Either way, fans of The Goonies truly will love seeing this video, as essentially everyone who is still alive joined in the call. That includes Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and all the Goonies, Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi, director Dick Donner and a few other massive celebrity surprises. Make sure you watch until the end!
Truly, the surprises keep coming as this video unfolds, and it’s not just the celebrity cameos. Josh Gad, at one point, asks the cast members to recite some of their most famous passages from the 1985 adventure movie. And I don’t know about you, but I literally got goosebumps hearing Corey Feldman recite Mouth’s speech about his wish that didn’t come true, explaining why he was taking them all back.
Nostalgia, for the win.
You will learn a lot about The Goonies from this video, as well. Did you ever wonder what Steven Spielberg’s favorite Sloth moment was from the movie? This video has that answer. Did you ever wonder what happened to the statue of David with the upside down penis? One cast member appears to have it.
The cast has reunited a number of times over the years. They have done DVD commentary tracks, and held panels at fan conventions. But this is a nice reminder about how well the cast got along, and still gets along, as they reminisce about the special project they made 35 years ago. Goonies never say die. But they do say “reunion,” and it’s always nice seeing them.