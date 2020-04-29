Pornhub Reveals When Porn Usage Peaked During Self-Isolation

We're currently in unprecedented times, as daily life comes to a screeching halt. Orders to self-isolate have seen people spending much more time at home, and trying to stay entertained in the process. While some studios are releasing movies early and even celebrities have picked up the video game Animal Crossing, there's also another more adult activity occupying people's minds and bodies. And as a result, those partaking in that particular type of... self-care might need some video inspiration. PornHub has been offering special deals for its premium service, and it turns out that there's been a spike in users on the website.