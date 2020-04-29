Pornhub Reveals When Porn Usage Peaked During Self-Isolation

Leave a Comment
We're currently in unprecedented times, as daily life comes to a screeching halt. Orders to self-isolate have seen people spending much more time at home, and trying to stay entertained in the process. While some studios are releasing movies early and even celebrities have picked up the video game Animal Crossing, there's also another more adult activity occupying people's minds and bodies. And as a result, those partaking in that particular type of... self-care might need some video inspiration. PornHub has been offering special deals for its premium service, and it turns out that there's been a spike in users on the website.
PornHub has compiled data for the website's usage and traffic for the past two months, and it's pretty telling as to exactly when the increase in usage occurred. While there's been more people on the website across the boards, the highest numbers occurred about a months ago. Specifically the week of March 23rd, and particularly the weekdays. This is around the time where self-quarantine rules began to crack down, and folks were socially isolated from any new potential sexual partners.
March 25th saw the biggest increase, a whopping 24.4% according to PornHub's official data. There's a ton of hump day jokes that are currently going through my head, but I'll spare you all. The point is that the mid-week isolation blues saw a ton of users heading to PornHub for some adult entertainment materials. Especially as the ability to use PornHub premium became so readily available.
As people began spending time in isolation, PornHub made its premium membership temporarily free. This is just one of the many ways that the entertainment industry has adapted while the public is staying indoors. While film studios are releasing movies early via video on demand, PornHub allowed users to have the full power of the website for their viewing pleasure. They specifically extended this offer during the week of March 23rd, when their biggest increase in traffic occurred. The company is really thinking with its head and not... something else.
Jokes aside, PornHub has proven itself as a force in the entertainment world, and not just adult entertainment. The website recently begun producing original non-porn content, most notably Bella Thorne's short film Her & Him. That movie was given the Vision Award from the website, and is likely an indication of more upcoming originals.
Additionally PornHub has gone on to distribute a few other non-pornographic projects, although they were notably adult in content. First came the strip club-set Shakedown. Additionally, the website was the home for the Red Band trailer for Porno, which is coming to the streaming service Fangoria. There's no telling what the site has in store for the future, but clearly its making some big moves.